A video of a mentally challenged man brilliantly answering science questions has surfaced on social media

The man, whose identity is not known, was captured entertaining his fans in the video, which has since gone viral

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and took to the comment section to express their admiration

A mentally challenged man has become a social media sensation after a video of him brilliantly answering science questions surfaced online.

The man, whose identity is unknown, entertained his audiences in a video by answering complex questions with precision and clarity.

A mentally challenged man brilliantly answers science questions correctly. Image source: Divine Touching Lives Foundation

Source: UGC

To the astonishment of his audiences, he listed the first 20 elements of Science with so much ease and defined science terms brilliantly, giving examples in some instances.

The people who surrounded him were mesmerised and cheered him on over his intelligence after he answered their questions correctly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens mesmerised by mentally challenged man's intelligence

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised by the man's intelligence. Many questioned what the cause of his kind of mental illness could be. Some also assumed that his brilliance led to his illness, although without proof.

@gomez_gh_ wrote:

"Them go say learning make am mad but ein family people do am."

@yrnrgee00 wrote:

"Kiddie time dem talk we say if you over learn ego makenu mad saana e be true ei."

@daemonrage6 wrote:

"Oh so true true if u learn chaw e go make u mad? Ei."

@fixondennis wrote:

"What could be the cause of his madness? Too much learning??"

Mentally challenged man returns to street after cure

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that social media sensation Mona Moblɛ seems to have returned to his former bad mental state. In a new video, he is seen gallivanting in town with a big Bible in his armpit.

Mona Moblɛ was 'rescued' from the streets some time ago and 'washed clean' by Kofi Adoma and others.

However, in the then video, he was seen walking in town, engaging some ladies on the street. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mona Moblɛ is seen telling the ladies in the video that he farts just once a month.

Source: YEN.com.gh