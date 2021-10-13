A Togolese national who got missing in Ghana has finally reunited with her birth father

Selina Ibrahim, 16, had gone missing for three months and was found in Accra

She was reconnected to her dad in Accra following a report by award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah

A Togolese national, Selina Ibrahim, who got missing in Ghana, has been reunited with her birth father following a report about the girl by Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah.

Selina, 16, reportedly arrived in Ghana in the company of some friends but got missing on arrival in the West African nation. She had been kept at a government shelter, hoping to be reunited with her family.

Sharing details after reconnecting the teenager to her father, Regina Asamoah, a journalist and editor at Ghanaian Atinka FM/TV station, disclosed that Selina was missing for three months.

Sharing details

''Just some hours ago, I concluded another reunification process for a 16-year-old Togolese girl who got missing here in Accra.

''Her father, who came from Togo, tells me the health of the girl's mother is deteriorating due to the absence of her daughter. The girl got missing three months ago in Togo,'' she recounted.

Asamoah further mentioned that with the help of one Madam Belinda Avero and her team, who led the reunification process, Selina and her father have left for Togo.

The teenager adds to the list of missing children reunited with their parents through the documentary series Missing Children by the award-winning journalist.

Asamoah told YEN.com.gh that she was extremely excited after the girl finally met with her father.

''I was happy when the girl finally reunited with her father. He told me the girl's mother's health is worsening due to the absence of her daughter.

''The girl was traumatised due to the experience and shed tears when she met her father. She said she would never travel alone on her own again,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Another reunification story

Recently, Regina Asamoah reunited at least 17 missing children with their families through her latest documentary, Missing Children.

The Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards is on a journey to reconnect 20 children with either their birth parents or guardians.

Though she encountered challenges with the latest documentary, Asamoah defeated the difficulties and has so far reunited 17 out of 30 missing kids with their families.

