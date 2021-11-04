A UK-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Bismark Amang, has opened up about his private and business life

He recounted that he started his second-hand shoe business in Kumasi in Ghana before traveling to the UK

Amang revealed that he has been able to acquire properties from his business

Bismark Amang is a UK-based Ghanaian entrepreneur who deals in second-hand shoes. He has been in the business for over two decades.

The Mampong Nsuta native recounted that he started the trade in Kumasi in Ghana and subsequently traveled to sell in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast, for five years.

Amang told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he has been involved in different trades as he ventured into a car dealership business in Korea before returning to Ghana to start the second-hand shoe business all over.

Moving to the UK

In 2000, Amang relocated to the United Kingdom, where he joined forces with a friend to supply second-hand shoes.

''I moved to the UK in 2000; I had money in Ghana, and my intention was to convert the money - work, and use the money to buy more shoes and return to Ghana. But when I came and met my friend, he suggested that we join forces.

''He also mentioned that he was trying to bring his wife to the UK with the help of a connection man. So, I asked him to help bring my wife to the UK to work with her,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Properties acquired from selling shoes

The London-based man revealed that he has acquired properties from his second-hand shoe business in Accra and Kumasi.

''I have built a house. I have two plots of land, and I've built a house on one. I also have a house in Kumasi and I'm building a hotel there,'' he said.

Amang, who has a child in Ghana, revealed that he wants to put his child in charge of the hotel.

