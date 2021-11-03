Nana Osei Tutu Bonsu is a UK-based Ghanaian father of six

He has revealed that he neither believes in the institution of marriage nor staying with one woman

The London-based man has four children in Ghana and two in London

Bonsu recently spoke to DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A UK-based Ghanaian, Nana Osei Tutu Bonsu, has disclosed that he neither believes in the institution of marriage nor being in a relationship with one woman.

The father of six, who relocated from Italy to London, told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he has four children in Ghana and two in London with different women.

Bonsu's belief against the institution of marriage is not a result of bitterness from his past but a conscious decision, he said.

I Don't Believe in Marriage or Staying with 1 Woman - Ghanaian Dad of 6 Reveals Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Following his father's footsteps

For him, it's normal. ''I'm rocking, so if I get here and I feel like it, I shoot and move,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He attributed his lifestyle to his father, saying he wants to be like him. ''So anywhere I get to I have to give birth and name my child there.''

Despite believing that marriage is good, Bonsu says a ''man needs to give birth wherever you go.''

More children

The father of six revealed that he is thinking of adding two more in London. He further stated that he supports the women and his kids.

''If you don’t give birth, how will you have a future? Giving birth is good but I don’t believe in staying at one place with one woman,'' he emphasised.

Click to watch the video:

53-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Reveals

A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Matilda Nana Agyapomaa, has opened up about her life as she revealed she has never set eyes on her birth father.

Agyapomaa, aged 53, disclosed that she met her mother for the first time after giving birth. She revealed her mother traveled in search of greener pastures, leaving her and her brother at a young age.

She told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that she lived predominantly with her late grandmother as she recounted her turbulent childhood life.

Nana Osei Tutu Bonsu and Matilda Nana Agyapomaa are not the only persons in the UK who have shared their stories.

UK-born Singer Inspires

British-American singer and dancer, Alex Boyé, has inspired people through his goosebumps-raising story about the difficulty with his studies as a child.

Growing up, he was told that he was stupid, dumb, and lacking in educational skills because of the difficulties he had with his studies.

Boyé has grown to become a renowned artiste, using his story to empower others after overcoming his childhood inadequacies.

Source: Yen