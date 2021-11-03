Nana Amoako-Anin is a US-born Ghanaian lawyer and entrepreneur who quit her job as a prosecutor and moved to Ghana

Her decision was informed by the stress that was mounting at work coupled with the birth of her daughter

Despite the prospects of career advancement in New York, she quit her job and moved to Ghana

Amoako-Anin opened up about her life before and relocating permanently to the West African nation

Nana Amoako-Anin quit her job as a prosecutor in New York after spending much of her adult life studying law and entering the legal profession.

Her journey towards moving permanently to Ghana began in 2012 despite the prospects of career advancement in one of the world's most prosperous cities.

The US-born Ghanaian lawyer took the bold decision for a drastic change and moved to the West African nation in search of a better work-life balance.

Why she quit

Despite being a trained lawyer with every expectation of experiencing the courtrooms and business environment in the US, life had other ideas for her.

She had lived most of my life in the US, but with stress mounting at work coupled with the birth of her daughter, she finally decided to move.

Amoako-Anin told CNN Travel that stress redirected her plans. ''I believe for the best," she says.

"Before moving, I took on the role of a prosecutor in New York. The experience rocked my world, bringing along with it a lot of personal imbalances."

Key to her decision was her discovery of yoga and subsequent training as an instructor, which she says was a gateway to more radical life changes.

Moving to Ghana

Relocating to Ghana soon opened doors to her own healing and that of others, she said.

Amoako-Anin had it all before she moved to Ghana and her decision stunned many who knew her.

''I still remember hearing 'you're leaving a six-figure salary, to move your family overseas and start over in Africa?' And from family, 'you weren't born there, it will be hard.''

Amoako-Anin's recollection followed the construction of their new family home, which took two years. She and her daughter remained in New York while her husband went on ahead to supervise the build.

During this period, she recalls there were a lot of Skype calls, and tears of frustration. She admits that sometimes doubts set in as to whether the build and move were worth it.

Despite the initial feelings of regret pre-move, Amoako-Anin says the rewards after relocating to Ghana have been endless.

Amoako-Anin and her family have not been alone.

