Mr. Bediako, a Ghanaian man living in Germany has set up the first African market called Malata Market

The market that is located in Hamburg City was announced by ZionFelix after he traveled to Europe and Germany recently

A man from Ghana identified as Mr. Bediako is projecting the African culture in a grand style in the German city of Hamburg by setting up an entire market that sells goods made in Ghana especially.

The hardworking African enthusiast was discovered by popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, who has been on a trip to Europe and Asia for some weeks.

According to Zion, Mr. Bediako is making Ghana proud as he becomes the very first person to set up an African market in the city, named the Malata Market.

"Here in Hamburg, I just met Mr Bediako who owns the first African market in the city, Malata Market," he mentioned on his verified Facebook handle.

Social media reactions

Upon sharing Mr. Bediako's powerful achievement on his handle, thousands of Ghanaians have been reacting to the news.

Below were some of their comments:

Matilda Matilda indicated:

You guys always insulting him but still he is moving forward enemies not be God

Martin Sedem mentioned:

Our king Solomon, another woman come up again. You're doing a great job bro, keep holding the legacy of our forefather king Solomon. We are going to build you a statues for sure bro.

Kweku Opoku Twum Barima hilariously stated:

I hope he doesn't have a daughter or female staff ooo. Oga Titus, no go do your eating competition for there

See the post below

Lady makes Ghana proud in Germany

In another powerful story, Maame Dentaa Amoo, a Ghanaian lady who is now based in Germany, has become the first Ghanaian to be listed among winners of Facebook's Community Accelerator Programme.

She, with her organization, African Mums in Deutschland, is one of only 13 winners to emerge in her region out of over 13,000 applicants who entered the competition.

How it all began

Maame Dentaa tells YEN.com.gh she started the community in 2018 after realizing that there was a need for a safe space for African women to share crucial information about life in Germany so that they could achieve their social and economic goals easier.

