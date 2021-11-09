A man in the United Kingdom has got many talking after a video of him consuming garri with groundnuts went viral

In the video, the man kept mumbling that people who would come across the video may not understand what it means to be drinking gari on a Sunday

While many Nigerians thought his version of gari and groundnuts would be expensive than what is obtainable back at home, others marveled at the man's meal

A local 'delicacy' common amongst Ghanaians has found its way to the United Kingdom thanks to a singer identified as Q.dot Alagbe.

This is as a video of the man in the UK drinking gari with groundnuts surfaced on the internet.

The video was shared on social media by @naijaloadedotng who expressed surprise at the fact that a man is able to drink gari abroad.

The jolly consumer of the meal of Nigerian descent relished in the sweetness of the food.

He remarked that people wouldn't understand what it feels like to drink gari on a Sunday.

Social media reacts

@i__xciii opined:

"Garri nah still food oo nah cassava flakes Shey corn flakes fit do eba nii garri dey do many things you fit use red oil and sugar chop or groundnuy oil "

@_deejaymayor stated:

"You no see say this garri get nourishment you think say na KA sha ti ri nkan je way we de do for naija here "

@bettypizzle wrote:

"Yess now African get their own store that you can get any African food that you want not only UK all the white country "

@gny_musculardaddi thought:

"The way the garri go go down for UK go dey different for here you fit hear them dey shout thief for your area the garri go choke you for neck."

@owolabieunice argued:

"But in UK or abroad generelly you drink garri because you just feel like But in Nigeria you might have No Any other option."

Garri, groundnut and sugar served at an event

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that gari, groundnut and sugar was served at an event.

Apparently, one of the food vendors at the event introduced gari, peppered fish, groundnut, ice cubes and sugar to the menu. In the video posted by @uzomathias, a server was seen scooping garri into a bowl and he made sure to top it with ice cubes, sugar and groundnut.

The plate was also accompanied by a big piece of peppered fish. A server was spotted with about six plates of the garri-meal on a large tray, indicating that several guests at the party were open to the idea of the local delicacy.

