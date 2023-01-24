A Black American man has expressed delight after he was granted Ghanaian citizenship

Markus Green, a lawyer by profession described himself as a Ghanaian citizen by choice and not by force

Netizens who saw the video commended him for reconnecting with his roots and for taking such a decision

A Black American man has thanked the government of Ghana for opening its doors to African Americans to reconnect with their roots.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on ODANA NETWORK on YouTube, Markus Green, a lawyer by profession could not hide his joy after receiving Ghanaian citizenship.

The visibly excited man said he is now a citizen of Ghana by choice and not by force.

He told Dentaa Amoateng that visiting Ghana as part of President Nana Akufo Addo’s call for African Americans to return home really opened his eyes and gave him a feel of what a true sense of belonging is like.

“The feeling of warmth and belonging in Ghana is tremendously overwhelming” he said.

The middle-aged lawyer who spoke with passion remarked that it is nice getting to know that you move around Ghana feeling accepted by the people and not having to fear whether someone doubts your presence or feels uncomfortable when you are around.

He said that he will forever cherish the date he was made a Ghanaian citizen.

“For me December 22 was the day I received my citizenship and that would carry tremendous meaning to me going forward. I would acknowledge the day every year going forward” he said confidently.

Ghanaians commend American lawyer for gaining citizenship

Netizens who saw the video commended Marcus Green on his acquiring his Ghanaian citizenship.

LUDMILA B.

This makes me a proud African (from Angola)!! We are one people!

Ari

He is so wise and educated! We need people like him to lead the way!

It's Cyberqueen13

Myself and 3 family members have booked tickets to be there in April. I'm so excited! It's like a dream. Never even thought about Africa until about 2 years ago, now it's a strong desire in my body to go.

Justafox305

I'm African American. My DNA test has me listed as majority Ghana, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo. So I would probably do my renaming ceremony in Ghana

Nana Man

Wow that's great! May our Africa great God's continues bless you bother!!

American lawyer relocates to Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an American lawyer, Edward moves from the US to construct a holiday resort in Ghana called Bridge View Resort.

Speaking in an interview with ODANA NETWORK on YouTube, Edward revealed that he decided to move back to invest heavily in the country adding the resort is wholly Ghanaian-owned and operated to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

