The times when some jobs were considered a preserve of men is far gone as more women are establishing and excelling in those fields while making ends meet.

A video on social media shows a young woman skillfully removing the husk from coconuts before handing them to her male clients.

The young lady, who has resolved to remain in the male-dominated field despite the challenges faced by women in jobs ruled by men, is making commendable gains.

Display of skills

Her determination and knack for excellence as she leveled the coconuts out carefully caught the attention of one of the male customers who was recording and running commentary on the video.

Client praises her

The man noted that unlike many who constantly complain that there are no jobs, the young lady found something to do with her hands.

He further emphasised that there are jobs in Ghana if one is determined to find one and work.

The young lady is one of many Ghanaian women who are earning a living from jobs that have a huge male presence.

Lois Bailey, a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, is also making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

Lois, like the young woman selling coconut, is braving the odds to make their mark.

