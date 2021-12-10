Irene Ampomaa Nti, an innovative Ghanaian lady, is making beautiful gigantic flowers for all kinds of purposes using plastics & other everyday materials

According to the mother of 2 who also works as a nurse, her desire is to help reduce plastic pollution in the world & save the planet

Irene says she is ready to train people for free so that the knowledge and impact of reducing plastic pollution spreads

An innovative Ghanaian lady called Irene Ampomaa Nti works as a nurse at the University of Ghana Hospital and combines that with her startup that is into making beautiful flowers out of waste plastic and paper.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Irene whose business is called Renyblooms on Instagram said she makes the giant flowers for both outdoor events, interior purposes.

"I use materials like recycled takeaway plastics, crepe papers, foams, used graphics, and cardboards. I have been doing this for some years now but on the low side," she revealed in the interview.

Irene Ampomaa Nti a Ghanaian nurse and CEO of Renyblooms Photo credit: @renyblooms

Although the creative health professional started experimenting with the products five years ago, she says it was only three years ago that she decided to go commercial.

Renybloom's flowers, according to Irene, are able to last for years because they are made to be extremely durable although they are aesthetically enhanced at the same time.

Irene Ampomaa Nti also says she desires to save the planet from the excessive plastic waste so much that she has decided to train people for free so that many more people can come on board.

When asked how she is able to combine the roles of a wife, mother of two, a full-time nurse, and that of an entrepreneur, the hardworking nurse said:

"It is all about effective time management and allowing nothing unimportant to steal away your time."

