Eunice Ishimwe, a smart 21-year-old young lady has been appointed as an Associate Data Center Facilities Technician at Google

This achievement comes 6 years after she left her home country to pursue a different kind of life overseas

According to her, she faced myriads of challenges and never saw this feat coming but she is glad it turned out this way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant young lady known as Eunice Ishimwe on LinkedIn has celebrated massive success in her life after getting employed at the famous tech company, Google.

The 21-year-old lady indicated on her LinkedIn handle that she has been employed as an Associate Data Center Facilities Technician in the reputable firm.

Although the achievement may appear to have been a smooth run for Eunice especially because she is very young, the lady revealed that there were many roadblocks on her way.

Eunice Ishimwe, a 21-year-old lady employed at Google Photo credit: Eunice Ishimwe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I lost my two on-campus jobs due to graduation, got rejection after rejection, had to do couch hopping with no stable address and faced the risk of going back to my home country," she recalled before mentioning her enviable appointment.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

Mohamed A Jama commented:

Going back to your own country should not be seen as a risk even if it is a poor or war-torn country. Turning your back to your country is what makes it sink in trouble even more.

Lisbet Alvarez pointed out:

Congratulations Eunice, reading your post reminds me to not give up on my dreams. I admire that you kept going even though the road got a little dark. You trusted in God and yourself. I hope you have an amazing 2022 and accomplish even more of your goals

Stewart Muwangala Ngobi said:

Let me tell you, when I read the point when she said she ran the risk of going back to her home country, it hit deep. That is my country.

University of Ghana Student Accepted to Intern as Software Engineer at Meta's Facebook

Samuel Adjei, a young man in Ghana who studies Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, has had a significant breakthrough in his career.

In a post on his personal LinkedIn handle, Samuel revealed that he has obtained an opportunity to intern at the world-renowned tech company, Facebook under the huge conglomerate, Meta.

The young man who is clearly brilliant by all standards started pursuing his bachelor's degree in 2019 and is set to graduate from Ghana's premier university by the year 2023.

Source: Yen.com.gh