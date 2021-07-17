Derrick Yiiyi Annoh is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of Sparkxx Foods & Beverages

Sparkxx Foods & Beverages is a snack brand that produces flavoured packaged chips

Annoh started from his mother's kitchen and now runs a company that produces 1,000 chips daily

Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh is the brain behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time urged him to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends.

Though he had mouthwatering offers after graduating with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, he turned down the offers to start small in 2017, and gradually made his way up to success.

Through relentless dedication and hard work, his company employs people and adds value to indigenous Ghanaian products.

''This dream is inspired from within, and I believe that everybody that has a passion to do any such endeavour should not waste time on doing it. I feel like if you start on any level, even if you're not ready, start where you are, how you can; the key is to maintain the health of your consumer in your mind and be conscious about it,'' he said.

Derrick Yiiyi Annoh believes that Ghana can produce some of the finest vegetable snacks the world has ever seen and is on a path to do that.

''It's a range of five different products ... we started with the flavoured sweet potato chips and added our coated peanuts with milk chocolate that is very tasty and crunchy that you can find in different stores around you. Aside from that we also we came up with some cassava chips which we only do fo special orders because of our capacity,'' he said

Derrick Yiiyi Annoh and his team want to create a business that produces quality chips and foods that can compete with the best brands throughout the world.

Currently, we're only doing about a 1,000 products per day; it's on special request that we do our cassava chips,'' he added.

Watch his encounter with Ghana's Minister of Information, Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah.

