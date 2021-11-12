Ameyaw Debrah, a famous Ghanaian blogger, recently got an amazing surprise on an airplane by Ethiopia Airways

The blogger was recognized by the country manager of the airline and he was quickly upgraded to business class

An impressive video showing the mouthwatering meals the blogger enjoyed has been gathering reactions online

Legendary Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has shared an inspirational video highlighting the humbling treatment he received on an airplane recently.

In the post shared on his verified Twitter handle, Ameyaw indicated that he was traveling to New York when the country manager of Ethiopian Airlines recognized him and decided to upgrade him to business class.

According to Ameyaw, the experience was very rich and he had an amazing time:

"The country manager of @flyethiopian upgraded me to business class for my trip to New York and I totally enjoyed it! Wow I don’t think I have eaten this much on any flight before!," he said.

Ameyaw Debrah enjoying himself on airplane Photo credit: @ameyaw112

Source: Twitter

Heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians

It appears that many social media users in Ghana get excited about luxurious experiences and they did not fail to show that this time.

Below were some of their reactions.

@thenanakofi indicated that he was interested in trying the experience in the near future.

That looks interesting. Will try it soon. Ok hand

@Bramax84284408 expressed gratitude to God for Ameyaw's success:

We thank God for your success

@YemiAlemayehu was glad the blogger shared the experience:

Thank you Ameyaw for sharing your experience.

@Arthurockgh hilariously said:

You no post saaaaaaaaa till them draw plus we

See Ameyaw's post below

Ameyaw Debrah's son writes a hilarious letter

In a previous story that went viral, popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier, shared a letter supposedly written by his three-year-old son that is cracking ribs online.

In the handwritten note, the blogger's son known as Nathan indicated that he wanted to buy his father a brand new car to mark his big day.

Ameyaw made the post on the same day that Oswald, a 9-year-old boy's letter about his wishes on his Our Day celebration, got him countless gifts from different companies.

Source: Yen.com.gh