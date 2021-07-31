Ameyaw Debrah has shared a handwritten note his 3-year-old son has made containing a birthday with for him

This comes after 9-year-old Oswald's letter about wishes got him countless gifts during his Our Day celebration at school

Thousands of Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on Ameyaw's post

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, who celebrated his 40th birthday recently, has shared a letter supposedly written by his three-year-old son that is cracking ribs online.

In the handwritten note, the blogger's son known as Nathan indicated that he wanted to buy his father a brand new car to mark his big day.

Ameyaw made the post on the same day that Oswald, a 9-year-old boy's letter about his wishes on his Our Day celebration, got him countless gifts from different companies.

See the post below:

What Ghanaians are saying

Ghanaians have, therefore, been sharing their thoughts on Ameyaw Debrah's post, with some indicating that he masterminded the write-up.

Efo Honour indicated that:

Amen ooo, But Ameyaw Debrah why are you now showing us his letter? Your birthday was days ago…. #Oswald fever catch you?

Iddrisu Ibrahim opined::

You're the one to make his wishes come true as a father, bro the way is your front

Tiyumtaba Innocent stated:

Oswald's mom is the smartest woman in the world. She's been able to pull the whole country into her trap. Congrats to her

Ameyaw Debrah and son Credit: Ameyaw Debrah

Source: Facebook

GRA's reaction

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has also reacted to the trending news of a nine-year-old boy named Oswald, writing a letter about his requests for Our Day celebrations items.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Oswald was showered with so many gifts beyond his imagination as over 50 companies came out to promise and donate different packages.

In a post after the grand exchange of gifts took place in Oswald's school, the GRA indicated on their verified Instagram handle that they were watching closely.

