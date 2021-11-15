A young man recently shared that he built a house for his mother, whom he is thankful for

Ofentse share a snap of the humble abode to Twitter and stated that although he is 'broke', he was still able to put his mom first

Many congratulated him on the amazing achievement and sent well wishes to him and his mother

@Ofentse_RS took to Twitter to share the wonderful gift he bestowed upon his mother. To thank the lady who gave him life and helped him become the man he is today, Ofentse built a lovely home for her.

@Ofentse_RS the hardworking man spoke to netizens through the comments section of his post to share his view and purpose behind such a tremendous act of kindness. He said it is his 'gift of gratitude'. He shared:

"This is my gift of gratitude for the efforts my mom put in for helping me become the man I am today. I will not explain myself to people who aren't helping their parents with nothing. If your heart is painful that I did this for my Mom, then ask for help because I will do it again."

@TshegofBackup01 said:

"Congratulations. I need some advice to start."

@DanielRegha shared:

"Building or owning a house is no small feat; kudos on being able to build your mom a home, that's absolute perfection. Congrats to your mom, wishing her the very best in settling in. May God continuously bless the legit work of your hands."

@Buhlenomuhle wrote:

"Congratulations bhuti and may God grant you more strength to give your mom her dream house."

@carorina_chichi tweeted:

"One day I will do this for my mama too."

@officialgbegbin responded with:

"Lived in Mzansi for almost 2 decades, one thing I know for sure is you guys cherish parents and give something tangible in the Kasi."

@ThembiVERONICA5 added:

"For doing this amazing job, you're blessed beyond measure. You're wealthy at heart and it is about time it becomes a reality."

