A man in the diaspora has cried out on social media over an inter-country transaction that went wrong.

Taking to social media, in a post shared by Linda Ikeji's Blog on Instagram, the man narrated how he had sent someone in a MacBook Pro all the way from London.

The man said he was charged N55k for clearance Photo Credit: Future Publishing, Instagram/@lindaikejiblog

To his amazement, the person got something entirely different from what he had sent.

He was charged Ghc816 for clearance

According to the man named Victor, a packaged baby doll was delivered to the person instead.

While sharing images of the doll, he revealed that Custom charged him Ghc816 to clear the item.

He went savage by appreciating the service provider for a 'job well done.'

Social media reacts

@ibrolet_06 stated:

"If you insure the package they can’t touch it because you should know all those cargo are thieves in Nigeria they will even sign your package that you have collected and you never go their office to collect any package."

@netflix_suggestions__ wrote:

"Even if na this baby doll you send go Nigeria as far as u didnt give it to your friend who is going home.. The reciever will still find puppy doll inside instead of the baby doll..."

@topzyikus opined:

"It's normal, my cousin sent 4 iPhone to my sister, after huge custom clearance, it turn out to be 4 useless phones. All these exchange took place in Nigeria via our so called custom pple."

@legaltender001 commented:

"It’s not supposed to be funny. MacBook pro is around $1099 or so. And he still paid 55k. W*tf is the Baby Doll doing in the pack?"

