Man Reports His Wife on Radio Broadcast, Says She Threatened to Sell Their Kids

An old man took his marital issue to a radio programme and narrated how his wife has been badly behaved for over a decade

The man revealed that after the woman packed his children out of their house 15 years ago, she never returned

Explaining his fear of what may happen to the kids, he stated that the wife once threatened to sell off the children

A man has gone on a popular radio programme called Kokoro Alate to talk about the atrocities his wife has committed for years.

While conversing with the radio host, the man said his wife had packed two of his children out of his home for the past 15 years.

She wants to sell my kids

The man said whenever the woman wanted something from him, she always sent her sister. The aggrieved man added that despite the fact that he had told her to come back home, she always changed her residential address.

According to the husband, whenever he raised the issue with her family, they often told him that his children will come back home.

He stated that despite all that, his children are yet to come back home and the woman had once threatened to sell the kids out.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

