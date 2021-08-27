A well-known Takoradi pastor, known as Jude Nana Kwame Sarpong, is causing a massive stir online after news about him impregnating the wife of his church member came out

Pastor Jude is reported to have prophesied to Regina, his church member's wife

The prophesy stated that she was married in the spiritual realm to her deceased father and need spiritual cleansing

A part of the ritual included Pastor Jude having intercourse with Regina and Regina not sleeping with her husband for four years

Jude Nana Kwame Sarpong, a popular pastor in Takoradi, is making waves online after landing himself in huge trouble.

Skyy 93.5FM recently reported that the pastor who is the founder of the El Shaddai Outreach Ministry Church in Takoradi has allegedly impregnated the wife of his church member.

A claim has since been filed against Pastor Jude by Regina by the lady he impregnated.

The prophecy

According to the statement of claim shared on the website of Skyy Power 93.5FM, Regina was lured by the pastor into multiple sexual intercourses.

This was after he prophesied to her that she was married in the spiritual realm to her deceased father and for that, she would not be successful in any marriage unless relinquished.

Jude took her through some spiritual rituals which included sleeping with her over a span of four years and Regina was also instructed not to sleep with her husband within those years.

Things took a different turn

The lady became pregnant after four years and given that she had never slept with her husband within that period, her husband took the issue to court for a divorce, Skyy Power 93.5FM reported.

Pastor Jude acknowledged the paternity of the child but later started neglecting his responsibilities which resulted in Regina sending the issue to legal aid, Sekondi, for resolution.

Since the issue appeared in court, other victims from Pastor Jude's church have come out with similar complaints, according to Skyy 93.5FM

