As part of his 60th birthday celebration, CEO of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite has purchased a watch worth GHc70k

CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, recently met the business mogul to hand over the expensive piece of jewelry

The watch is indicated to be made of gold and customized with Despite's name and the new age he is celebrating

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, a Ghanaian business mogul and member of the East Legon Executive Club, has given himself the most expensive customized wristwatch from Caveman Watches.

Sources close to the CEO of the young Ghanaian company, Anthony Dzamefe, tell YEN.com.gh that the watch is golden, handmade, and is worth a whopping GHc70,000.

The CEO of Despite Media is known for not holding back when it comes to getting the most expensive things life has to offer, and this comes as no surprise to many.

The Ghanaian millionaire businessman shocked Ghanaians on Sunday, February 6, 2022, as he rolled out in a 2022 Bugatti Chiron, a 16-cylinder engine super sports car that features four turbochargers and cranks out at least 1500 horsepower.

The car, a 2022 model, is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $4 million. The businessman showed off the car at the East Legon Executive Fitness club premises, where members converged for a workout and sports routine.

It became the first Bugatti Chiron in Ghana, and his son, Kennedy Osei, who drove the car to deliver it to his father, was hailed as the first person to drive a Bugatti Chiron in Ghana.

Despite's car collection

The latest car adds to Despite's big collection of luxury cars from top brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, among others.

While he was known to have been buying such cars, it was in February 2020 that his collection was put on public display. His son, Kennedy Osei, used the cars in fleet for his convoy moments during his much talked about Kency wedding.

A few months ago, the Peace FM owner got people talking on social media after he released a number of vintage cars to add to his fleet.

The vintage collection included a yellow-coloured vehicle that had the initials 'OKD' written at the tailgate. OKD is known to be the initials of the businessman's name, Osei Kwame Despite.

