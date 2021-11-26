A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus who acquired a Mechanical Engineering bachelor's degree in 2013 is calling on netizens to come to his aid

Emmanuel Mills Lamptey shared that he began the journey to fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional pilot some years back but is currently experiencing a road block

The brilliant young man needs £50,000 (Ghc409,296) to help pay the rest of his fees to avoid aborting his training

Every individual at one point in life has a dream job they would love to see themselves do.

Some identify what they would like to spend their lives doing at a very early age, others however require more time and various life experiences to come to full realization of what they are meant to be in life.

Emmanuel Mills Lamptey, a typical Ghanaian young man had a dream to become a professional pilot someday and he took the necessary steps towards realizing that dream right after pursuing an engineering degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2013.

Emmanuel in a plane and posing for the camera Photo credit: Emmanuel Mills Lamptey/LinkedIn

The fight to excel

After many unsuccessful attempts to get into the flight training school, he was successfully enrolled through his resilience and hard work.

His journey has unfortunately come to a temporary standstill due to financial difficulties.

The bright young man is in need of £50,000 (Ghc409,296) to help him complete his course.

The young man revealed that he has been out of training for almost two years due to the financial difficulties.

Emmanuel has only six months left to become a fully fledged pilot and has resorted to netizens to help him achieve that.

The only option he would be left with if unable to raise the £50,000 (Ghc409,296) will be to abort his advanced pilot training course.

Cry for help

The soon-to-be pilot says, anyone who wishes to be a blessing to him can do so by helping with any amount through the MOMO number, 0244019639 or a bank transfer through the Stanbic Bank Ghana account, 9040000004531 (Movenpick hotel branch).

Netizens can also help using the GoFund Me linked here.

