Beautiful Ghanaian musician Mona Faiz Montrage, with the stage name Mona4Reall, has become the talk of many after a video of her latest performance surfaced online

She was captured wearing cycling shorts with a top and rocking her body on stage with other dancers

A young man seemed very mesmerized by the hot dance moves that Mona was displaying

Well-known Ghanaian musician Mona4Reall, legally known as Mona Faiz Montrage, has caused quite the stir on social media after a video of a performance of her hit song 'Fine Girl' surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @ghkwaku had the gorgeous singer dancing her heart out to her song while wearing white cycling shorts and a top.

Excited young man, Mona on stage and with her dancers Photo credit: @ghkwaku

The audience seemed very excited when Mona turned around to dance with her backside and displayed other moves. A young man was captured struggling to contain himself thanks to what he was seeing on the stage.

The video was shared with the caption;

"Mona didn’t come to play at the @confidencehaugen coronation concert inside volta region , Anloga. She gave them some great performance tonight "

A lot of reactions have been gathered since the video popped up online. At the time of this publication, close to 7,200 likes and over 200 comments have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@De Sneakertherapist-Sir Kobbycommented:

These little kids were screaming like what a hell were they feeling inside erh

@prolific_reigns wrote:

Awww see the youth future presidents and mps

From @benedicta_selby:

Lyrics don’t make sense but as long as the booty shake and the men are happy, we good. ✨

@dice.kiss said:

She looks so different here compare to what I was seeing in picture so this is the real her

