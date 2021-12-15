GHc900 was sent to a benevolent Ghanaian lady called Maabena. K. Adepa with the handle @AbernarhS on Twitter

The stranger then called Maabena for her to return the money, which she did without any hesitation

Her action has gotten many Ghanaians reacting as some have been sharing different thoughts and experiences

Maabena. K. Adepa, a young Ghanaian lady who appears to be beautiful both outwardly and inwardly recently shared a heartwarming experience she had on social media.

In the Twitter post on her handle, @AbernarhS, Maabena revealed that she recently received a mobile money payment of GHc900 from a strange number.

Realizing she did not know the sender, the lady expected a call to come through for the money to be returned. When the call finally came in and every indication showed it was a genuine mistake, she returned the money.

Moments after sending back the money, Maabena received another alert of GHc50 from the same number, as a way of saying thank you for her honesty and humaneness.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

The post has since generated massive reactions from social media users who were largely divided in their submissions.

@archibaldadjaye recounted:

Eiii ...As3m oo...That reminds me of when my wife asked me to send her 200 cedis and I mistakenly sent her 2000 cedis. I'm still chasing for my 1800. She said when money enters a woman's account, take it as a donation to the shrine.

@benocq commented:

Just be careful cos it might not be a genuine person next time. You can let the person know he/she can call MTN to reverse it.

@ruddestbard also recalled:

Charley the person try, someone sent me 4200 by mistake and he called and I sent it back and didn’t even give me pesewas

Man recovers woman's money

In another heartwarming story, a Black man known as Joseph James Nantomah has taken to his Instagram account to reveal how he helped a white lady recover her money from some scam syndicate.

In a post on Wednesday, April 28, the man said he drove for hours after $32,000 (N13,077,120.00) was sent into his account.

He disclosed that after the deposit was made into his account, the scammers called him, asking him to send the money.

