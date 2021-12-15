Ghanaians React Massively as lady Sends back GHc900 MOMO from Strange Number
- GHc900 was sent to a benevolent Ghanaian lady called Maabena. K. Adepa with the handle @AbernarhS on Twitter
- The stranger then called Maabena for her to return the money, which she did without any hesitation
- Her action has gotten many Ghanaians reacting as some have been sharing different thoughts and experiences
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Maabena. K. Adepa, a young Ghanaian lady who appears to be beautiful both outwardly and inwardly recently shared a heartwarming experience she had on social media.
In the Twitter post on her handle, @AbernarhS, Maabena revealed that she recently received a mobile money payment of GHc900 from a strange number.
Realizing she did not know the sender, the lady expected a call to come through for the money to be returned. When the call finally came in and every indication showed it was a genuine mistake, she returned the money.
Moments after sending back the money, Maabena received another alert of GHc50 from the same number, as a way of saying thank you for her honesty and humaneness.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
How Ghanaians are reacting to this
The post has since generated massive reactions from social media users who were largely divided in their submissions.
@archibaldadjaye recounted:
Eiii ...As3m oo...That reminds me of when my wife asked me to send her 200 cedis and I mistakenly sent her 2000 cedis. I'm still chasing for my 1800. She said when money enters a woman's account, take it as a donation to the shrine.
@benocq commented:
Just be careful cos it might not be a genuine person next time. You can let the person know he/she can call MTN to reverse it.
@ruddestbard also recalled:
Charley the person try, someone sent me 4200 by mistake and he called and I sent it back and didn’t even give me pesewas
See the original post below
Man recovers woman's money
In another heartwarming story, a Black man known as Joseph James Nantomah has taken to his Instagram account to reveal how he helped a white lady recover her money from some scam syndicate.
In a post on Wednesday, April 28, the man said he drove for hours after $32,000 (N13,077,120.00) was sent into his account.
He disclosed that after the deposit was made into his account, the scammers called him, asking him to send the money.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh