A cute toddler, Caiden Sullivan, was very happy when he saw the sibling his mother, Alycia, just birthed in the hospital

As he walked into her room, he jumped up in excitement before he was lifted onto the bed to see his brother

Caiden poked the baby's head to ask "What's this' before requesting that he would like to tickle the newborn

A video has shown an adorable moment a toddler, Caiden Sullivan, met his baby brother for the first time.

The two-year-old could not control his happiness at the thought that his mother, Alycia, would be giving birth to his sibling.

The toddler was really happy to see the newborn. Photo source: @dailymail

I want to play with him

In a video that has gone viral online, Caiden walked into the hospital and shouted ‘peekaboo!’ to announce his arrival to his mother and new baby brother, Jayce, Daily Mail reports.

Before skipping to the bed to meet him, he laughed happily. While moving close to the baby, the two-year-old kept asking “What’s this?”

The toddler told his mother that he would like to tickle the baby before the woman showed him how best to play with a newborn.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

arpan__bhattacharyya said:

"Wait till he doesn't have his own room."

lonelyangelinyourarea said:

"I don’t care."

_doctommy1 replied:

"@lonelyangelinyourarea don't say that."

