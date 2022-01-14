The Gyasehene of Dawuriso in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region is reported to have ended his life after losing Ghc120,000 in an AFCON bet

The late 76-year-old man was also a retired educationist and the treasure of the cocoa farmers in the district until his death on Thursday, January 13, 2022 which occurred in his room

According to the report, the late chief was expected to give account of the money in his possession on Monday, January 17, 2022 but could not raise it hence committed suicide

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by Classfmonline.com has reported that on Thursday, January 13, 2022 a 76-year-old retired educationist committed suicide in his bedroom.

The late elderly man who was the Gyasehene of Dawuriso in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region ended his life after losing a sum of Ghc120,000 in an AFCON bet, Classfmonline.com reported.

Suicide Photo credit: Artur Borzecki Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As the treasurer of the cocoa farmers in the Asante Akyem North district, it is suspected that he used the money in his care for the bet.

According to the report, the late education was advised by someone to double his money on the ongoing game to which he obliged but ended up losing.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was required to give account of the money in his cuffex by Monday, January 17, 2022 but all attempts to raise the money proved futile hence took the easiest way out, Classfmonline.com wrote.

Man breaks down in tears after betting with his mother’s business funds

Meanwhile, an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a man was seen weeping after losing a bet.

Information available to YEN.com.gh showed that he staked a bet with his mother’s business capital. Reports say the unidentified man followed betting tips from a now-famous man known as Oswald who gained fame after his huge winnings from a bet.

Soon after his major financial break, tens of thousands of Ghanaians joined social media groups in a bid to learn the tips and tricks in betting. Luck, however, eluded the unidentified young man who lost the bet and subsequently broke into tears.

He wailed continuously, as he had used his mother’s business capital to stake the bet. His friends, who were close by, however, broke into laughter as he cried over his loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh