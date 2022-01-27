A Nigerian lady, Rofeeha Agboluaje, has narrated how her brother died in Ukraine overnight after complaining about a bad hostel room

The lady said before his death, Fadlullah wanted his room changed but was told it would be done the next day

When his mother could not reach him, she was later told that her son was found dead on the hostel floor

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter name Rofeeha Agboluaje went online on Wednesday, January 26, to seek justice for her late brother, Fadlullah.

According to her, the young man died overnight after arriving in Ukraine to school. She said that when Fadlullah got to his accommodation at Lviv Polytechnic National University, he never liked the room he was given.

The federal government said it has been in touch with its embassy in Ukraine. Photo source: @Ladyinyello

Source: Twitter

He wanted to change his room

When the young man informed his mother, she advised him to request a change of room. All his effort to do so was abortive and his liaison officer had to tell him to contact him on Monday morning, January 10.

How news of his death was broken

When Fadlullah’s mother could not reach her son whom he chatted with late into the night, she became fearful.

Rofeeeha said the liaison officer did not open up to them about what was happening until later in the day when he asked a student to tell Fadlullah’s family that their son was found dead on the floor of his room.

FG steps in

In response, the federal government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission revealed that the agency's boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has been in touch with the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine.

The commission advised the family to send a formal petition via their listed emails as they offered their condolence.

Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians:

@VincentLazarus7 said:

"Sorry to hear about your loss, but then the student’s hostels here in Ukraine is not always nice and hygienic, tho I stay in Kharkiv, but I think it’s the same with every of their state."

@prove_self said:

"You should file a lawsuit against the university administration for their negligence, to compensate you for moral damages, this will not return your brother, but it will help you with his funeral..."

@aktoxine said:

"Is it the time and financial investment, the admission hurdles, the sacrifice, the courage to leave behind family and friends? This breaks me. May his soul rest in peace!"

