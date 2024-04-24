A video of some little kids vibing to King Promise's Paris is trending on social media

The young kids, who were in school, surprised their teacher as they sang the song with energy and danced to it

Many people who commented on the video were left in awe, with some urging King Promise to visit the kids in school

A group of school kids in the US are trending after their teacher posted a video of them vibing to King Promise's hit track Paris.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the little kids in class sang the popular tune with zeal and energy, making it evident that they were used to listening to the song.

Some also used the opportunity to show off their dancing skills as they grooved to the mid-tempo tune.

The teacher was left in awe when she asked one of the kids who was celebrating her birthday to request a song, only for the pretty girl to reply by saying Shaku Shaku, trying to refer to King Promise's song.

The adorable video had generated over 7000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

The teacher revealed to a commenter that she got consent from the kid's parents before posting the video.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the little kids for how well they sang, whereas others remarked the actions by the kids indicates that songs by King Promise have a global appeal.

Akroms commented:

Naahhhh the teacher defo a Ghanaian

brownsuger indicated:

@iamkingpromise if this year u did not win artist of the year then is a cheat

Beauty reacted:

they will go sing in the house all the time

Awuramaa replied:

@iamkingpromise this is so beautiful

Nafs reacted:

King Promise you need to pay a visit to this kids

Efya Lively stated:

As soon as they get home, mom!, dad!, we learned shaku, shaku at school today.

Favored and blessed reacted:

Awww this is so cute

School kids sing Black Sheriff songs

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video of school children rapping to Black Sherif's verse on Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)' has gone viral.

The song played through the speakers on the school compound as they danced and made merry.

In the video, the school children were spotted in their school uniforms as they rapped word for word to the song.

