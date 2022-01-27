A young graduate of the University of Ghana who is popularly known as Kojo Forex made it through trading

As a successful trader, the young man has decided to share his knowledge for free through an event dubbed KojoForex Expo

He spoke to YEN.com.gh about why he has chosen to put out what he spent many years learning for free

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kojo Forex, a brilliant Ghanaian young man who made it through Forex Trading after graduating from the University of Ghana, is organizing a free event he calls the KojoForex Expo.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Kojo indicates that the participants will be taken through the rudiments of trading in the Forex and Crypto markets at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on February 12.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on why he is giving out his knowledge at no cost, Kojo said:

The youth deserve opportunities to know their destiny lies in their own hands and not employer or the government. And one of the best avenues that give you an opportunity to own your life in a reputable way is trading.

Kojo Forex, a young Ghanaian Forex millionaire organizing free event Photo credit: @Kojoforex

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He further added:

And not much is known about it to date. Those that know, don’t even know where to start from or how to succeed in it. Having succeeded and been a major stakeholder in terms of influence in the sub-Saharan Africa region when it comes to trading, it’s only enough for me to teach my people how to jump on the bandwagon, and obviously at no fee.

According to Kojo, there will be a $10,000 giveaway during the event for participants who register and attend the event.

See the post on his Instagram handle below

Boy who was in Ameyaw Debrah's DM Asking for job now Millionaire After 7 Years

In a recent story, Kojo Forex, inspired thousands of Ghanaians with screenshots of a chat he had with famous blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, seven years ago.

In the photos shared from his little chat in 2014, Kojo was persistently asking the blogger for an opportunity to write for his startup but Ameyaw had to turn down the request mainly because Kojo was still a student at the time.

Currently, the gentleman has become so successful that he owns two luxury cars, his own house, and what he describes as a healthy bank account.

Source: YEN.com.gh