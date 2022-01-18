A happy young man has recently shared that he has been able to acquire his dream house after moving to Dubai

In his Twitter post, @HQawiyy revealed that he was able to achieve this just two years after leaving Africa

Many who saw his achievement headed to the comments section and congratulated him

An excited young man has recently announced checking a huge box in his life.

In a post sighted on his Twitter timeline by YEN.com.gh, @HQawiyy shared that after moving to Dubai, he has been able to purchase his dream house.

The post read;

I just got my dream house in Dubai

Happy young man, house in Dubai Photo credit: @HQawiyy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Tweeps who saw his announcement did not hesitate to congratulate him under the comments section.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 40,000 likes with 271 quote tweets and more than 3,500 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@gladygirly commented:

Please how did you achieve this? I mean in terms of residency permits and the criteria you need to be able to buy a house in UAE?

@emphylex replied:

Library prefect boy of Eacoed MHS!!!!! Super proud of you my guy!!!!! Qawiyyyy of Dubai!!!!! Bless up

From @symplyenticed:

Congratulations but do you guys feel comfortable with glass doors in your house. Like someone can be staring in anytime you open the curtains. My Paranoia and anxiety and phobia for height would never let me

@Papi_theGreat wrote:

It's beautiful! Congratulations man. And thanks for all the lessons you try to share on your I.G Live. God bless you.

@lamba_crypto said:

Make I no lie I first look the house and den zoom ur picture, Congratulations, I tap from your Blessing

From @FEDERALscore:

Mine happening in a few years too. God is not a man that should fail.We've started it

Source: YEN.com.gh