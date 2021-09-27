A US-based Ghanaian has recently shared how her life has been upgraded ever since she moved from Bubiashie in the Greater Accra Region to Boston in the US

She shared that she takes a salary that only 6% of the US population earns

The accomplished young lady revealed that she was unemployed and homeless for a while before her breakthrough

A Ghanaian lady has got many reacting after taking to social media to share all she has achieved after leaving Bubiashie in the Greater Accra Region in Accra, to Boston in the US.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh had @brownsugargh recounting that God airlifted her from the streets of Bubiashie to Boston.

She said she started off with selling newspapers at age 6 to support her parents, to now earning a salary only 6% of the US population earns in a year.

@brownsugargh said she would have never dreamt of a life like that and according to her, it is just the beginning.

Lady Shares all there Blessings she has Enjoyed After Leaving Ghana Photo credit: Nithiya Bhaskar/Flickr

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She continued that she recently got a request for an interview that comes with a salary offer of Ghc180,000 more than her current salary.

The young lady opened up about some of the challenges she encountered before getting to where she is now.

She shared that in 2013, she was homeless and unemployed with no one to turn to.

Working multiple jobs at a point, she developed a blood clot in her right leg, @brownsugargh revealed.

The fulfilled lady also mentioned that there was a point in her life that she had to resort to cleaning washrooms for four years to pay for her undergraduate studies.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man, Kojo Antwi Boasiako, has granted an interview with Zion Felix TV where he opened up about his journey towards becoming a personnel manager of a company in France with over 500 employees.

In the interview, Kojo recounted that he left Ghana in 2003 at the age of 21 after his uncle invited him for a stay in France.

Prior to that, he used to work at Fox FM in Kumasi as a show host.

Things took a different turn upon arrival in France as life became very difficult, Daniel revealed.

As far as he was concerned, he was to continue schooling but that was not the case.

"For eight good years, I cried daily especially when I thought of all the things I could have achieved if I had stayed in Ghana", Antwi Boasiako said.

Source: Yen.com.gh