A young lady has recently got many on social media talking after sharing her latest purchase online

In a Twitter post, @Oreolu_waa revealed that she successfully bought her first car, which is a Lexus

She got a lot of netizens asking her how she was able to achieve that, to which she explained that it was through hard work

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady has recently got many on social media talking after sharing her latest feat online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Oreolu_waa had her sharing that at just 19 years, she has been able to purchase her first car. She went ahead to state that she worked very hard and made a lot of money in the process.

Pretty lady posing for the camera, parked Lexus Photo credit: @Oreolu_waa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her actual post read;

I just bought my first car at the age of 19. Well, for those wondering how I was able to pull this off at this age, I worked hard for this and I made so much money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of publication, the post has gathered over 14,000 likes with 1,324 retweets and 123 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@nkinanee_victor replied:

You could easily say “I got my first car” why add “19”?, attaching age when celebrating or announcing your wins is insensitive and could put pressure on some set of people, you can do better.

@Marvy_kelz commented:

It's either you're not 19 or you didn't buy that car or you didn't buy it doing whatever they do in those links your added on your tweet. Break the lies, mate!

@callme_Alex_9 wrote:

You're not telling us what you do....But anyways just got my own bike yesterday

From @profgoddie:

My phone screen is cracked so am not seeing the post very well. But basing on people's comments here, it's really very sad to divorce such a woman. She is really young

Former Wesley Girls' Senior High School Student Celebrates Buying Her First Car At 21 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a driven Ghanaian young lady named Shamima Nyamekye recently took to social media to celebrate achieving a huge milestone in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Shamima had her sharing that she turns 22 years in August, but she has been able to purchase her first vehicle, a 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim.

"The first half of 2022, have been nothing short of incredible. To top it all off is this beauty right here - The 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim. As I turn 22 next month, I am excited to share an achievement that isn’t exactly professional but very personal. First cars are an important milestone."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh