A video of a prophet exposing a woman’s love life in front of the entire congregation left many cringing

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the clip which showed the poor woman being shamed in front of her community

While the prophet claimed to not have been wanting to embarrass her, peeps were puzzled as to what exactly he thought he was doing then

Some of the things self-proclaimed prophets preach these days leaves people with wide eyes. Seeing a clip where a preacher exposed a woman in front of the entire congregation had many questioning his motives.

Twitter account @kulanicool shared an eye-opening clip of a prophet exposing a woman's love life. Image: Twitter and Getty Images / @kulanicool

Source: Getty Images

Gone are the days when prophets preach the word of God. Now they are spraying people in the face with Doom and resurrecting themselves in front of thousands.

Popular Twitter account @kulanicool shared the clip to their page. The clip shows a pregnant woman, who seems to have a bunch of children already, getting called out by the prophet.

In front of everyone, he questions who she has had intimate relationships with, making her admit to not only having been physical with one man while she conceived. What a wow!

The people respond to the odd prophecy

While this is definitely not something you expect to hear during your Sunday night church service, prophets have done crazier things. One thing most found very strange was when he said “I am not here to embarrass anyone,” because that is exactly what he did. The poor woman!

Take a look at some of the comments

@SkSebata said:

“What we must remember again is that Mat 24 speaks clear ‘In the later day MANY false prophets shall rise.’ ”

@SiyaMax said:

“Geez the sound quality is so horrible and these guys are so loud! I really couldn't go through the whole vid, it's torture to my ears!”

@petromanv said:

@Buhle_Mahlangu1 said:

Haibo: Prophet believes prominent celeb should turn to Christ, Mzansi eyes Khanyi Mbau

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that as if Khanyi Mbau’s life and drama could not get more bizarre, a prophet recently said that the socialite was destined to be a powerful woman of Christ.

Although the Zimbabwean pastor did not specifically name Khanyi, he said that a Mzansi socialite with the initials ‘KM’ was called to preach the gospel.

ZAlebs reported that the prophet said:

“We must continue to pray for celebrities in South Africa. There is a certain young lady...I don’t know whether the term young lady would apply to her, but she’s a socialite. She has been involved with very prominent men in the past. The spirit of God sent me. I’ve seen her several times in the past in a vision.

"I wanted to speak about her sometime last of last year - in 2019 - but the Holy Spirit told me not to talk about her yet. The Spirit of God says I must speak about her now.”

Source: YEN.com.gh