The host of the Delay show, Deloris Frimpong Manso has recently decided to be vulnerable to her follows and many have come through for her

In a post on Twitter, the vibrant woman shared that she has had difficult seasons as a female entrepreneur in Ghana

She also revealed that sometimes she gets the urge to cry her heart out but ends up just keeping her cool

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has recently opened up about some of the challenges she faces.

In an emotional post on her official Twitter timeline, the gorgeous lady shared that being a female business owner in Ghana comes with a lot of challenges.

She also intimated that there have been moments she was nearly pushed to tears due to situations at hand.

"Being a woman and running a business in Ghana isn’t the easiest thing. Sometimes I feel like crying but I can never give up!"

Ghanaians who read her tweet sympathized with her and shared some words of encouragement.

At the time of this publication the post has gathered 120 comments with close to 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@dom155rich1 commented:

We do not deny the gender factor but doing anything in Ghana is twice as difficult, compared to some parts of the world. Some of our people will deliberately drag their feet when it comes helping another person, especially if they don't stand to benefit directly. Don't give up.

@BenjaminBosomp8 wrote:

Don't give up. You are too strong. Keep focused. Remember the good you are doing for Ghana's economy. You are employing people not taking into consideration the value chain. Congratulations. Encourage yourself. Remember David when he was attacked.

@GhanaMyHome replied:

I don’t think it’s about you being a woman. Doing business generally in Ghana is very difficult

@Opresii said:

You're an inspiration to alot of Ghanaian women, you've come too far to give up now. Keep going and conquering my Boss Lady

From @nana_wol:

Your ability to start alone makes you a very strong person. Giving up sometimes feels like that is the only option which cause others not to even start up anything at all. You are an epitome of a strong woman.

