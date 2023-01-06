A Ghanaian girl has raised eyebrows on social media after she warned another girl to stay away from her boyfriend

In a video on TikTok, she expressed her unhappiness over how a girl is chatting with her guy

Netizens who reacted to the video were surprised by the courage of the girl to confront another person over her guy

A Ghanaian girl has stunned netizens with her courage and determination to ward off other girls who may try to take her boyfriend.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @sonofyeyee_official captured the moment where a young girl during a phone call was heard asking the apparent side chick a few questions about her boyfriend.

Young Ghanaian confronts side chick over her boyfriend Photo credit @sonofyeyee_official/TikTok

At first, she asked the girl whether she knows Richman also known as timeless.

Before the side chick could give an answer, the girl who was running out of patience retorted that she and Timeless are dating and hence does’t want other girls chatting with him.

She ended the call by telling the girl not to call her boyfriend ever again.

The video which was captioned “main chick is warning side chick not to call Richman aka Timeless again” has gathered a lot of reactions from netizens.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 32,000 likes and 600 comments.

OhemaaTilly

I remember someone gave me warning like this and the guy increased the love for me we are still dating till I get tired

Foster_GH

why always they warn the other person than the main person

todrichbaboney11

But you’re too young , you have to take your time in life . oh God

Kofi Oppong Kwateng

Hmmmm small girls are young

Source: YEN.com.gh