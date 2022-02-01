Popular TV host , Mona Gucci, turned plus one yesterday and the internet was flooded with thoughtful wishes from fans and tabloids to her

The actress commemorated her bday with some very sensual and adorable photos which swept fans off their feet

The stunning photos were scored with very strong and dramatic captions and had many reactions from fans and netizens

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality and social media sensation, Abigail Semaha, widely known in the showbiz spheres as Mona Gucci has shared very adorable yet hot photos as she marks her birthday.

The controversial TV host on Onua Television took to her social media, Instagram to be precise to share the captivating photos which she captioned with a very moot and dramatic message.

Mona Gucci titled her birthday message to herself “the Revenge of a scorned goddess”. Directing the caption to herself, she stated that she was waiting to evolve from the princess she is to the queen of the 7th deep sea.

Mona Gucci.source:Instagram/@monagucci

Source: Instagram

“Dear…NANA YAA—I am very optimistic that u didn’t see this coming…I am +1 today!! I know you think I have ignored u for long—and that means you are free…now that’s where u r wrong. I was patiently waiting to evolve from a Princess to the 1257th Queen of the 7th deep sea…! as my coronation is happening at this hour.. you and your entire household are all over my mind…I will REVENGE you with all of me..”

she captioned.

Wearing a tiara like the princess she believes she is, the TV host dazzled in a see-through blue dress with some reflective details pattern beautifully in it. She scores the look she shared on Instagram with the perfect props, balloons.

Social media reactions

@cookieteegh commented:

"Happy birthday Mona. Receive all you need to be happy this year"

@euphemiaschandorf

Happy birthday to you my Screen Goddess and King .King because you rule all enjoy your day . You are truly blessed

@anisa_fashiongh

"Appi baedae woman of conscience"

