After hours of waiting in traffic, a bride took an unconventional means of transport on her special day

The lady in white dress resorted to hopping on an okada alone as she made to arrive at the wedding venue in time

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as many found it hilarious while others thought it would have been avoided if the bride had got a hotel room close to the wedding venue

traffic forced a bride into a surprising decision on the choice of transport on her wedding day.

An emerging video showed a bride in Ajah area of Lagos hopping on an okada to get to her wedding venue.

According to @gossipmilltv who shared the video on Instagram, the bride waited in a car for over 2 hours hoping that traffic would ease.

After seeing no change in the situation of things on the busy road, she got down from the private car, held up the lower part of her white dress in both hands and crossed to the other side of the road to get a bike.

Despite stares from road users, the bride remained resolute and helped herself onto the bike, leaving the car she was in behind.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@_og_stunna said:

"Lagos traffic na your mate ....I'm sure if God blows trumpet some Christians in lagos no go fit make rapture cos of traffic."

@abbyaigbe reacted:

"I can’t even imagine how her husband would be feeling if he was already waiting at the churchthoughts of abi she no wan marry again go don dey set in."

@chic_esosa thought:

"Can never be me...it’s my day!!! Everybody should wait..share cold malt for them let them wait for bride abeg..you wan spoil my gown and makeup?"

@ricardoprinzz stated:

"This is too bad. What is Sanwolu doing about this road. This is a pity. I remember when I wanted to go to Abuja and I live at Abeokuta. So as not to miss my flight, bearing in mind the hold up at Sango,,, Abule Egba,, Iyana Ipaja,,, I left as early as 3am to catch a flight that will leave by 10am."

Source: YEN.com.gh