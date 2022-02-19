A handsome groom has been brought to tears by the charming looks of his bride during their white wedding

The couple, both alumni of Achimota School in Ghana, climaxed their customary marriage with a white wedding in the past weekend

In a video online, the groom was spotted breaking down in tears after seeing his gorgeous bride in her wedding gown

An alumnus of Achimota School in Ghana broke down in tears at the sight of his gorgeous bride during their white wedding over the past weekend.

The groom, whose name is yet to be known, and his bride Daniella tied the knot in a traditional marriage that witnessed family and friends in attendance.

The two, both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, climaxed their traditional marriage with a white wedding, with Daniella donning a bright brooch-encrusted gown. She added a veil matching her dress and wore a flawless face beat for the occasion.

The groom wore what appears to be a white political suit coordinating his bride's looks.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the groom can be seen standing as the bride stood behind him. He waited for a signal to turn and welcome her to proceed with their wedding.

As the well-suited groom turned, he was overwhelmed by the bride's striking beauty, breaking down in tears.

Watch the video below:

Scores have reacted to the video on social media. Read some of the comments below:

Fruggiesgh said:

''This love de3 may we all experience some.''

Shopslim_ng commented:

''This is the kind of man u call a BIG BABYfuture hubby biko u need to cry like this on my shoulder.''

Imeldajaneinitiative said:

''The kind of man I pray for. That emotion speaks louder than words. May God bless this beautiful union.

''Marriage is not an easy journey but when both are willing. It becomes easier. ''

Nanaajowaawuah said:

''Those of us dating iron men Plss gather here! I mean if u know ur man is tough and don’t expect this Please come and say hi eiiish the guy broke down oooo.''

Adrienne.akosua commented:

''Congratulations and may God bless your covenant. ❤️❤️ Beautiful!''

Miss.awurabena commented:

''So cute- love how the best man comes to wipe his tears ❤️ congratulations to the couple! ''

Mizz._.tee said:

''These two are one of my favorite wedding couples. I wish y'all all the very best. God Bless.''

