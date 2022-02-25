A student of Imo State University has celebrated opening his second university hostel mini store in style

Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper had gone viral in 2021 for converting his hostel room into a mini store

His off-campus hostel business, which was first started in his 300 level, sells foodstuffs consumed by students

Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper, an undergraduate of Imo State University, has announced the launch of his second off-campus hostel mini store.

The student entrepreneur celebrated the feat on Facebook, stating that he intends to incorporate data and POS businesses into it to boost productivity.

He just got started

The young man hinted at opening more outlets as he said the new mini store is not the final one but just a start.

He elatedly revealed that he had already made new customers at his second mini store.

Prosper's post reads:

"I launched my second university hostel-based mini-mart yesterday.

"This isn't the final look but a start. I intend incorporating my data business and also a POS to boost productivity.

"I've already started making new customers here - it doesn't feel new. I'm so happy."

Social media users celebrate his progress

Eby Amanda Pius-Urum stated:

"See how you keep doing this thing like it's a walk in the park.

"May God bless this which you've dedicated your time to build despite having your studies to face.

"May you not encounter any loss.

"I will be here when you will launch your provision stores in most universities and beyond and I will tell you

"I told you.

"Kpara akụ gaba nna!"

Amaka Dan Onyema wrote:

"Wow! From mini stores your stores will graduate to chains of superstores by the special grace of God Amen."

Bliss Emma opined:

"More blessings darling.

"Your name will always make it happen. Keep prospering dear ❤️. And guess what,I love to see it."

Vicky Ejeh Micah remarked:

"This is fantabulous. I would have been surprised if you didn’t do this. I’m looking forward to greater things ahead."

How the IMSU student hostel mini store business started

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported how Prosper first converted his off-campus hostel room into a mini-mart.

On how he combined it with academic work, the young man admitted to YEN.com.gh that it was challenging at the onset, but he got the hang of it with time.

He relished the massive support and patronage of students in the hostel and around gave him.

"Starting was difficult cos i had to mix it with school and i was lagging in the business( My priority is to my education) but as time goes on and i started making extra cash from my other businesses like, Sells of Data, TV Cable subscription, Electricity unit etc...

"I was able to employ someone and don't worry. I'm good with inventory. I increase my stock and that was a risk cos i didn't think My inmates would patronize me to that extent but so far business as been going well."

