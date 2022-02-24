A young Nigerian man, Temitope Oyedeji, has wowed many online when he shared his result and revealed he became a first-class mathematics graduate

Temitope got many awards for his feat as he stated that he also helped 100 level students to learn while in school

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him as some asked him to seek scholarships abroad

A Nigerian man, Temitope Oyedeji, has gone on Twitter to show off how he emerged a first-class student from the University of Ibadan.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 22, the man said that with a 3.87/4.00 CGPA, he emerged as the best student from the department of mathematics.

Temitope Oyedeji said he wants to get a master's in another course.

Source: Twitter

Temitope says God did it

Temitope gave all glory to God for his academic excellence. The man said that during his final year, he was able to gather awards such as the best graduating student in the faculty of science among many others.

The young man was not only involved in academics during his undergraduate days, he was in sports and even sacrificed his time to teach 100 level students.

@SeezieSeyi said:

"Bro apply for scholarship asap outside. Determine if you want the academic career or business career."

@Rcadetolu said:

"Congratulations to you, great job. I didn't know UI had switched from 7 point scale to 4 point scale. Interesting."

He replied:

"Thanks. My set is the first set to kick-start the 4.00 grading system."

@orok_francis said:

"Learningmaths was my next door neighbour back in 100 level. Then, every night you pass by his room he was always bashing away at his desk. I remembered he had this lamp he usually used cos of the incessant NASU strikes. Today, he is a 1st class graduate."

Ghanaian Doctor Shares Video of His 5-year-old Daughter Solving Maths Equation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that US-based Ghanaian plastic surgeon, Dr Theodore Nyame, has released a video showing his five-year-old daughter Nyame solving a complex Maths equation.

In the video widely circulated on social media, Nyame is seen tackling a pre-algebra or orders of operation problem.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, giving Nyame attention for her incredible talent.

