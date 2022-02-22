A driven young man in an exciting post has revealed purchasing his own house

In the tweet @sabeiangilzene shared that he had to be renting since the age of 18 until he could afford to buy his own place

Netizens who saw the post expressed how proud they are of the goal-oriented man and wished him the very best

An elated young man has recently taken to social media to announce finally making a huge purchase after many years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sabeiangilzene had him sharing that he rented his first place in London at the age of 18 and has been renting since then.

Excited young man, inside of purchased house Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images, @SabeianGilzene/Twitter

Source: Twitter

At the age of 25 however, he has been able to buy his very own house and is very thankful for that.

He revealed that the journey to becoming a house owner was a difficult one but definitely worth it.

"From renting rooms in London since I was 18, I’m now 25 and have my own home the trials and tribulations was worth this"

Many who saw the post had a lot of nice words for him.

At the time of this publication, @sabeiangilzene tweet has racked up close to 20,000 likes with more than 1,100 retweets and 108 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Kiaranicole_x wrote:

No more roommates playing your PlayStation congratulations

@sadeadekugbe commented:

Love to see it congratulations Sabeian

From @LilOneDee:

Literally just said this!! Most people I know are entering monopoly late. Like just think about it every step everywhere you are renting and can never have enough to buy.. so when one of us buys!! I really here to celebrate that ain't easy #RealLife congratulations

@mwendwa_ivy said:

I love stories like this because pple get to know the how to reach sucess,it gives pple hope and trust in the process.God knows we all need it

@JunoJones7 commented:

I don’t know you, but I’m proud of you! Congratulations!

Source: YEN.com.gh