@iamjoseh_ took to Twitter to share a one-minute video of two men trying to break open a vase to free a child that got stuck inside it

The clip shows the men using a hammer to slowly crack the vase open and free the toddler from the large clay pot

Social media users are now taking the time out to share other clips of kids doing the weirdest things and finding themselves in sticky situations

A video of a kid getting stuck in a whole vase has gone viral online. The clip was shared on Twitter by @iamjoseh_ and social media users are now discussing how wild and unbothered children seem to be.

The video is one-minute long and shows two men trying to get the toddler out of the vase. The men seem to trying to manoeuvre the child as they use a hammer to slowly crack the vase open and release the kid from its walls.

Around 50 seconds into the video, the child is eventually freed and laughter fills up around the room. Cyber citizens have now been sharing other clips of kids doing the wildest things.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users join in on the crazy things kids do

This kid thought he could fight a whole spade:

@ZeroChills9 responded to the above with:

"This is the one."

Kid vs Goat

This little one was thrown on the floor after he tried to karate chop a goat:

@1dNAGh wrote:

"This one killed me."

Is it a laptop or a scale?

This bundle of joy seemed to be weighing himself on someone's laptop:

@lkngiema said:

"Why is this scale not displaying my weight?"

Source: YEN.com.gh