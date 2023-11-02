Friends and colleagues have praised Aaron Richard Eshun, the social media manager of the NSMQ, for his exceptional work during his seventh year in the role

Friends and colleagues have praised Aaron Richard Eshun, the social media manager of the National Science and Math Quiz, for his exceptional work, marking his seventh year in the role.

Many have observed his continuous improvement over the years, acknowledging his dedication and expertise in managing the quiz's online presence.

Aaron, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his gratitude, giving credit to his two assistants and the cameramen who provided the images shared on social media.

A collage of Aaron Richard Eshun and his assistants who managed the NSMQ social media pages Photo credit: Aaron Richard Eshun Source: LinkedIn

Aaron's contributions extend beyond the NSMQ; he is also a valuable member of Multimedia Ghana, the home of popular radio stations like Joy FM and Adom FM.

With over six years of communications experience, he is recognized as a skilled professional with a diverse background spanning brands, media houses, and agencies.

Notably, in 2016, Aaron played a pivotal role in establishing KNUST's largest online media platform, KNUST Live, earning it a reputation as a trustworthy source within the university community.

His expertise and dedication have significantly influenced the online landscape, making him a respected figure in the field of communications.

As he continues his valuable work with the NSMQ and Multimedia Ghana, Aaron Richard Eshun stands as a beacon of professionalism, contributing significantly to the digital presence of major platforms and events, leaving an indelible mark in the realm of online media.

NSMQ 2023: Meet The Teacher Who Has Led Presec To Five Consecutive Finals Since 2019

Earlier, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) alum, Isaac Boakye Nyamekye, praised NSMQ coordinator Dzidefo Afram on social media.

Isaac highlighted Dzidefo's role in West Africa Senior High School's debut NSMQ final appearance in 2018.

Since Dzidefo joined Presec in 2019, the school has reached five consecutive finals.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, a contestant from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, fulfilled his prophecy in junior high school by leading his team to victory.

Inspired by his older brother's near miss in 2019, Selinam had predicted he would attend PRESEC and win the competition.

This year, he achieved his prophecy, avenging his brother's loss and becoming a symbol of inspiration for aspiring students, as PRESEC triumphed with 40 points over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

Source: YEN.com.gh