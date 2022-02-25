A young man has taken to social media to lament that his kid sister took control of the house one afternoon, to the surprise of the family

The Twitter user said the little kid stopped everyone from watching TV in the house one afternoon

The netizen went on to share a video of the little girl sitting pretty close to the TV as she enjoyed a cartoon programme

Kids are known to do things that surprise people and leave adults wondering where their stunt was picked.

A Twitter user with the handle @Oladapomikky1 recently took to the social media platform to advise people to 'fear the younger generation.'

She was seeing a cartoon Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @Oladapomikky1

Source: Twitter

The netizen cautioned while revealing how his kid sister prevented everyone in the house from using the TV.

He wrote:

"Fear this generation Biko, my kid sister stopped us from using the TV this afternoon with full chest."

To corroborate his statement, @Oladapomikky1 shared a video showing ht little girl sitting very close to the TV as she watched a Bluey cartoon programme.

The kid didn't seem to care about anyone else so long as she wasn't denied the singular privilege of seeing her favourite program.

Social media reacts

@Blesingrichmond said:

"The next morning,I will buy a new tv with a decoder for her in her room."

@AlhajiSalewa wrote:

"And parents of nowadays the your sister will not use the Tv as an elder."

@herlaryinke stated:

"Our last born will even keep the remote."

@Adebanjodavid10 thought:

"And she's not bothered ...

"The ones in my house would even be timing you when you're watching a program other than cartoon."

@EkereSunday5 opined:

"If she has been doing this often, please take her to the optician to know if she’s short-sighted."

Source: YEN.com.gh