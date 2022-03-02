A nicely dressed Nigerian parents have been seen singing and dancing in public and showing each other love in a very cool video

The couple danced so nicely to Begining by JoeBoy, demonstrating "if they point gun to my head say make I deny you"

Many found the nice video interesting, with many of them reacting to it in different funny ways when it was posted on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two lovely parents have been seen in a viral video showing how they vibe together while on the dance floor.

They were sighted wearing colourful uniform dresses as they both appreciated each other while dancing in much happiness and joy.

The wife danced with energy while the husband danced 'small small.' Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Wife dances better, showers husband with cash

The wife was more energetic in her dance and demonstrations as she actively moved her body more than the husband.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She was also the one that showered the husband with cash in the video as he continued to dance calmly and touch his belly in the cool video.

Watch the video below:

Video attracts funny social media reactions

Expectedly, the nice video attracted social media reactions from Nigerians who saw it. It was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@prince_uc_ingawa said:

"Nothing you go tell me, that’s Igbo couples."

@gylliananthonette reacted:

"You get parents way their marriage don last like this but you say you dnt believe in love cos your fav celeb got a divorce..well done o."

@mrklef_odogwu commented:

"So we ll be laughing so much on this app..this one the past generation done dey join us."

@chixonnexus said:

"Marriage is not just about seriousness all the time."

@owominireee said:

"The woman definitely forced him to do the video or no food for him in the night."

@c.i.c.u.i_limitless remarked:

"See how papa raise hand when she spray money."

Old man dances so well in public with a bottle of wine in his hand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old man showed off cool dance steps in public and he was captured in a video.

The man did not care that he was in public as he danced and raised his leg high in the air.

Many watched him with awe as he moved his body with a bottle of wine in his hand.

Source: YEN.com.gh