A team of adventurous travellers from Ghana embarking on a road trip from Accra to London in the United Kingdom has posted a live video of their incredible journey.

The Wanderlust Ghana group shared a previous video while driving through Calais, France, on Sunday, August 6.

Live video as the Wanderlust Ghana team on a road trip from Accra to London arrives. Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana.

Graphic Online reports that the group began their 10,000 kilometres journey on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra via Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and entered Cote d'Ivoire via Golokrom.

The live stream shows the team on the road not long before arriving in London, UK. Already, some members are waiting to celebrate them at the UK Ashford Designer Outlet Mall, said Wanderlust Ghana.

Watch the live video below:

The team celebrates after they arrive in London.

Ghanaians are proud

Many have since been celebrating the team for placing Ghana on the global map.

Maame Efua commented:

At this moment, I am so proud to be a Ghanaian.

Pee Kay said:

Congrats.

Reginald Carlton Abaidoo commented:

Well done, guys. You have made many of us proud and put Gh on the map once again.

Chardy Taylor Dawson said:

Please some Kinaata ai.

Mickey Ashanti commented:

You are trending number one in the world.

Felix Gafatsi posted:

We beg play Osibisa

Emmy Sloane

Eh! Awurade.

Nana Adu-gyamfi

Man thems on fire. Enjoy the road.

Alvis Paul commented:

Congratulations.

Wanderlust team shares amazing from Accra to London trip

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana, a group of adventurous individuals travelling from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, released amazing images online.

The team of philanthropists, including 12 men and a woman, reportedly began the epic journey covering a staggering 10,000 kilometres on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and entered Cote d'Ivoire via Golokrom.

