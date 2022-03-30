Rachel Bamfo, an excited young lady has resorted to social media to celebrate 10 years since she got healed from a condition called overactive bladder condition

In a LinkedIn post, she revealed that she suffered with her conditon for three years

The driven young lady still managed to complete secondary school and gained admission to the university regardless of her struggles

A gorgeous young lady by the name of Rachel Bamfo has recently taken to social media to celebrate her recovery from a condition known as overactive bladder condition.

Rachel recounted that she first noticed she had issues with her bladder after peeing on herself in public on three different occasions.

Rachel posing for the camera Photo credit: Rachel Bamfo/LinkedIn

"The first time i noticed it, i was in public and i immediately felt the urge to urinate. I didn’t have the chance to take a step to locate the bathroom and realised it was pouring out.

I didn’t put much thoughts into it until it happened for the 2nd and third time and realised there’s something going on!"

She visited the hospital and was diagnosed with the overactive bladder condition and was instructed to take in just 300ml of water daily to track the flow.

According to Rachel, all initial medication she was given did not work and she was given the option to wear a catheter which she vehemently refused.

With her condition, she managed to successfully complete her secondary education and gained admission to the university.

The grateful young lady took to social media to thank God for healing her after struggling with the condition for three years.

Rachel revealed that it has been 10 years since she last got healed.

