A young lady, Abidemi, has spoken about how she bed-wetted from her childhood till she was 23 years old

During those turbulent years, she sought help from different white garment churches, Muslim clerics, and herbalists

Abidemi's bedwetting situation remained the same until she was introduced to the Holy Spirit by her uncle

On Twitter on Sunday, March 27, a lady known as Abidemi wrote about how she struggled with bedwetting till she was 23 years old.

In a long thread, the Nigerian lady revealed that she and her mummy went to different mountains, herbalists, Muslim clerics, and white garment churches in looking for a lasting solution.

The lady said her family spent so much on the bedwetting issue. Photo source: @Abidemi_Zara

They collected our money

While attending a white garment church, she was always called out and told that an evil spirit was tormenting her.

The lady said that despite paying a tremendous amount of money to pastors, her problems never ceased. According to Abidemi, her life became an endless source of exploitation from clergypersons who promised to help her.

She stated that despite leaving the church to visit herbalists, the situation never changed neither did their way of gleaning money from her.

Holy Spirit solved it all

With almost all her family’s savings spent, she told her uncle about her problems. The man laughed and introduced her to the Holy Spirit.

The man made her understand her place in Christ, and that was her bedwetting stopped. She used her testimony to preach to people about Christ on Twitter.

Read her posts below:

As of the time of writing this report, her thread has over 100 quoted replies with more than 6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@OlePundit said:

"Nigerians are very superstitious... Ever considered the fact that you just had a problem with wetting your bed?"

@AkingbolaR said:

"Thanks for sharing your story."

@UtiNature said:

"A whole lot of testimonies on this thread. I'd like to add that, nothing works except it's applied. You can have the holy spirit in you but nothing is working in your life except you know how to push it to act. The application works wonders."

@arome_onoja said:

"I no dey play down your holy spirit intervention but when you find yourself dreaming say you wan pi*ss, wake up... That's what my mama tell me, it was difficult from the start, but the human mind get as e dey structure himself when you condition am..."

@oneil19716719 said:

"Leave all this spiritual talk....there is a scientific explanation for this matter."

Source: YEN.com.gh