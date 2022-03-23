Renowned Kenyan radio presenter, Cynthia Anyango, has shared an experience that many mothers go through every now and then

According to her, a former house help who walked out with arrogance has trooped back with humility begging for her job back

Anyango added that even if she was compassionate to allow her back, the pain she went through after being disrespected that much cannot allow

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter Cynthia Anyango has disclosed that her one-time house girl has been begging her for a job.

In a post on social media, Anyango stated that the young lady resigned from her job in October last year with pride and arrogance.

Anyango is a radio presenter at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. Photos: Cynthia Anyango.

Resigned at midnight

According to her, the notice was given at midnight yet the two had spent the whole day in the house together.

"What's worse, she knew very well that I usually wake up at 3 am to head for my show in the studio," she explained.

Anyango says the most painful aspect of the whole issue was the fact that she had been her employee for three years.

She added that throughout the employment period she believes she took good care of her in ways only she and God know.

Sorry, no vacancy

When she quit working, Anyango recalls that she told her arrogantly to look for a replacement from a bureau.

"Which was weird because I did not employ her from a bureau. That thing really hurt me but I let it go because it was not in my position to judge," she noted.

Anyango was, therefore, surprised when she woke up to her phone call in which she pleaded for her job back.

One question Anyango says she asked the caller was whether she thought the household would come to a standstill for the five months she's been away waiting for the day she returns.

"I simply told her that I have another house girl and don't need her services. What goes around comes around," she concluded.

