A video of a man doing a recently popular groove challenge has been circulating on social media

The man is seen hitting his two booze bottles against each other along to the amapiano tune Bells by DBN Gogo

His fun ends with him smashing the bottles and losing all his liquor much to the amusement of SA online users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some challenges are just not for everyone. A video of a man hitting his two booze bottles against each other along to the amapiano tune Bells ended in a catastrophe.

The hilarious clip was shared by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) which shows the man dancing at groove as he holds and hits the bottles.

A video of a man embarrassing himself at groove had peep laughing out loud. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: UGC

He is soon joined by a woman who follows suit as she hits her smaller booze bottles as well. However, it’s not long before the man breaks a full bottle, spilling all his expensive liquor and leaving him with not even a single drop.

The gent puts the bottles down and smiles, trying to overlook the embarrassing moment.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“Why do you guys keep on doing this,” the Twitter post was captioned:

South African online users could not help but laugh at the man’s awkward moment and took to the post’s comments section to share their funny reactions.

@Khayo_1001 replied:

“Jäger is the king of Bells.”

@hazel_mahazard wrote:

“I saw a clip on Instagram where a brother broke a Jäger bottle, that’s when I knew that it was time to pack it up with this challenge.”

@ZintleDiko shared:

“Then he pretends like he's fine with everything.”

@Shake_x11 reacted:

“That smile is hiding pure embarrassment. On a white jacket even, lol!”

@koketso_kgakoa2 said:

“It’s him trying to laugh knowing very well he’s in pain.”

@TTP___P commented:

“Yoh imagine if it was the last one and you don’t have money to buy another bottle and you with the ladies, yoh yoh yoh depression.”

Man eats broken bottles live on TV as Beria Mundi tries to hide out of "fear" (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that in one of the most bizarre things to be shown on daytime TV, YEN.com.gh sighted a man literally eating broken bottles on GH One TV's The Late Afternoon Show hosted by Berla Mundi.

On The Late Afternoon Show edition on May 14, 2019, Berla Mundi hosted a man who chewed and swallowed broken bottles live on air in apparent exhibition of his abnormal human prowess.

The truly uncomfortable scene was more so for the host of the show on GH One TV as Mundi could be seen with pure amazement and fear written in her face. She removed herself far from the performance in the centre of the camera's shot.

Source: YEN.com.gh