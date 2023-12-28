In the year 2023, numbers of Ghanaian students, including a notable Form 1 boy from OWASS, emerged as viral sensations, captivating the attention of a global audience with their outstanding performances

From academic brilliance to unique accomplishments, this article delves into the inspiring stories of these young scholars.

The extraordinary achievements that have brought them recognition and acclaim on national platforms have also been highlighted.

Top students who excelled in 2023 Photo credit: @voice_of_knust, @nsmqghana

Source: Twitter

1. Stephen Apemah-Baah who led OWASS to NSMQ finals

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Form 1 student from OWASS, emerged as a beacon of excellence in 2023.

Renowned for leading OWASS to the finals in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Stephen's exceptional leadership skills and intellectual prowess made him a viral sensation.

Notably, he also played a vital role in securing victory for his former basic school in the Junior NSMQ of 2022.

2. Humphrey and Harry Ashimatey who graduated from KNUST

Part of the 2023 graduating class of KNUST students were two iconic young men called Humphrey Ashimetey and Harry Ashimatey.

Humphrey was the overall best graduating student from the school with a staggering 52As out of all 52 courses he took in his four years.

His twin brother also finished with an amazing 82.14 in Civil Engineering.

3. St Louis' girls who made waves at the NSMQ

Faiza, Philipa, and Afia, the three girls who represented St. Louis at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz became viral sensations for their thrilling performances.

The most breathtaking one was when they beat Central Regional Champions, Adisadel College by 53 points to 23 in a groundbreaking upset.

4. Kumasi High School students who made history with 8As

Semereka Kwabena Kyerema and Amponsah Martinson Kwabena, the two main contestants who represented Kumasi High School in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz recorded perfect results in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They made history as the first students in the history of their institution to get straight As.

5. Presec Boys who won 8th NSMQ trophy

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School was in the news when they lifted their 8th National Science and Maths Quiz title.

It was a heated contest between them, Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High but they lifted the trophy regardless

Later, it emerged that Mortey Selinam Kofi and Dortey Benedict Partey, who contested for Presec, also 8As in their WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh