A beautiful Ghanaian lady known on TikTok as @vhanezaseall has gotten lots of ladies on the platform wishing to be in her shoes.

It appears that the young lady is well taken care of by her boyfriend as she made her followers catch a glimpse of some of the goodies she is enjoying by virtue of being in a relationship with the gentleman.

In a video that is going viral, the lady made a slideshow of expensive makeup kits, hair and skin products as well as accessories that her boyfriend got for her.

Photos from video posted by Ghanaian lady with rich boyfriend Photo credit: @vhanezaseall via TikTok

However, the highlight of all for most people was the part where she showed a screenshot of a mobile money alert to the tune of GH₵5,000 which was followed by a message that it was meant for waakye, a local Ghanaian dish.

Another message that was captured in the slideshow had the kind gentleman reassuring the lady with the words:

As long as you have me you won’t suffer.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

Efya jewel ❤️ said:

Oh God which junction do they pass Eei… I can’t shout Eei from now till next year cause Eei hmmm

Anabel commented:

Please when u get the money send some to me i need to pay my child’s school fees

user9690949960809 added:

Is like this world we came to escort some of you hmm God abeg I don't wanna be mechanic l wanna be a baller

user499800957738 mentioned:

waakye 5000 . please invite me so I can see how that waakye looks like coz I've only been seeing 5 cedis waakye

Watch the video below

